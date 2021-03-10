Wet weather has arrived in Fontana, and more rain is anticipated in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, March 10 -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday, March 11 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday, March 12 -- A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
