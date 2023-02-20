Cold, rainy weather is in the forecast for Fontana on several days this week, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be a chance of precipitation on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Wednesday, Feb. 22. Then rain is likely to fall on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Feb. 21 — Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 — A chance of rain after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night — Rain likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday, Feb. 23 — Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Thursday night — Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday, Feb. 24 — Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Friday night — Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
