Rain could be coming soon to Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Clouds were expected to move in on Sunday night, July 25, and then there will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, July 26.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, July 25 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday, July 26 -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, July 27 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
