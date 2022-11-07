Rainfall could continue in Fontana through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 7 — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Showers. High near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday night — Showers, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday, Nov. 9 — A chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday, Nov. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
