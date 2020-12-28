Rain has been drenching the Fontana area on Monday, Dec. 28, but sunny days will follow the rest of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Dec. 28 -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Dec. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday, Dec. 31 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
