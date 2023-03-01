The chilly series of rainstorms has finally ended in Fontana, but local residents will always keep one historic event in their memories — snow day, Feb. 25.
On that extraordinary morning, many of the city’s houses, yards, and streets were blanketed by snow, creating a winter wonderland for gleeful children (and adults as well).
Snow fell for about an hour in some parts of Fontana, a remarkable and historic event which had not happened in the city in many decades (if ever).
The National Weather Service said an inch of snow fell in both Fontana and Rialto, and half an inch came down in Bloomington.
Fortunately, no severe problems resulted from the snow and rain which bombarded Fontana over the past week, officials said.
Dan West, the city’s public works manager, said the rain created some potholes on the roads. But he added that the snow may actually have been beneficial, slowing down the rain’s seepage into the ground.
----- HOWEVER, the snow caused a gigantic mess in local mountains, forcing San Bernardino County officials to declare a state of emergency on Feb. 27.
Many residents of mountain communities found themselves trapped at home or unable to reach their homes due to several feet of snow covering the roadways in the final days of February.
County Public Works and Caltrans crews were working around the clock to create access along key routes for first responders.
The Sheriff’s Department and other first responders had to divert resources to assist with several search and rescue calls for individuals engaged in non-essential travel across the mountain region, which was why agencies were urging the public to respect the travel restrictions and road closures.
(See more photos of snow in Fontana on the Herald News Facebook page.)
----- IN FONTANA, sunshine is expected during the upcoming days, although temperatures will stay cold, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, March 2 — Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, March 3 — Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday, March 4 — Sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday night — Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday, March 5 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
