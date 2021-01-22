Rain is expected to fall in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
The local area is predicted to experience its most significant stretch of rainy and cold days so far during the winter season, with temperatures in the 50s.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Jan. 23 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday, Jan. 24 -- A chance of rain after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- A chance of rain, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday, Jan. 25 -- Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
