Rainfall is expected to arrive today (Monday, March 16) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s during the upcoming days.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 16 -- A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, March 17 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, March 18 -- A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, March 19 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday, March 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
