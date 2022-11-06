Rain is expected to drench Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Clouds will increase late Sunday, Nov. 6, and then showers are likely to begin on Monday morning, Nov. 7 and continue into the next day.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Nov. 6 — Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night — A chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday, Nov. 7 — Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night — Showers. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tuesday night — Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday, Nov. 9 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
