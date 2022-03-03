Lots of rain is expected to drench the Fontana area on Friday, March 4, according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation could continue through Saturday, March 5, the Weather Service said.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, March 4 — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday, March 5 — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night — A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, March 6 — Sunny, with a high near 61.
