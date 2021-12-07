Rain is expected to drench Fontana on Thursday, Dec. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Dec. 8 -- Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Rain, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday, Dec. 9 -- Rain. High near 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday, Dec. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 39.
Saturday, Dec. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 62.
