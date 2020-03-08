Rain will be drenching Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
The strongest rainfall is expected on Tuesday, March 10, when thunderstorms are possible.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 9 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday night -- Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday, March 10 -- Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday, March 11 -- Rain likely before 11 a.m, then showers likely after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday, March 12 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
