Here comes the rain again.
Another big storm is expected to drench Fontana during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rainfall is anticipated on Saturday night, Jan. 14 and again on Sunday night, Jan. 15.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Jan. 14 — Rain likely after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday, Jan. 15 — A chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night — Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
M.L.King Day, Monday, Jan. 16 — Rain. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
