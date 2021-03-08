Rain is expected to drench Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be a slight chance of showers on Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9, and then a strong storm is anticipated to arrive by Wednesday morning, March 10.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 8 -- Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 10am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- A slight chance of showers after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Tuesday, March 9 -- A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- Showers, mainly after 4 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 44. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday, March 10 -- Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday, March 11 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
