Rain is expected to make another return to Fontana on Tuesday, March 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, March 12 — Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, March 13 — Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday, March 14 — A chance of rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday, March 15 — Rain likely, mainly before 10 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.