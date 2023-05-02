Rain is expected to soak Fontana on Thursday, May 4, according to the National Weather Service.
Cool temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, but it will get slightly warmer in the city during the weekend of May 6-7.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, May 3 — Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night — Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday, May 4 — Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday, May 5 — Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday, May 6 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
