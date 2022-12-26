The sun was shining brightly for a while. But soon the dark clouds and rain will be moving in.
Rain is expected to soak Fontana at various times during the next several days, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Dec. 27 -- A chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then rain after 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 49. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 -- A chance of showers before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A slight chance of showers after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday, Dec. 29 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday, Dec. 30 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday night -- A chance of showers, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m, then a chance of rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
