Rain may fall in Fontana on Monday, Dec. 12, but then sunshine will return, although temperatures will stay cold, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Dec. 12 -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Patchy frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 -- Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.
