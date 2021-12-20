Forecasters are saying that rainfall is likely to arrive in Fontana in the late evening of Wednesday, Dec. 22 or the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 23, according to the National Weather Service.
There will also be a chance of rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Here is the outlook:
Tuesday, Dec. 21 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday, Dec. 22 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday, Dec. 23 -- Rain likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night -- Rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday, Dec. 24 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Saturday night -- A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
