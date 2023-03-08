Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Friday, March 10, according to the National Weather Service.
The city’s residents will be able to enjoy a mostly sunny day on Thursday, March 9, but then the clouds are expected to move in the following day.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, March 9 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night — Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday, March 10 — Showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night — Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday, March 11 — A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday, March 12 — Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
