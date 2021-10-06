Rain is likely to fall in Fontana later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Oct. 7 — Cloudy, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night — A chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday, Oct. 8 — Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday, Oct. 9 — Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.