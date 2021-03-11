Rain is likely to fall at times in Fontana on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, March 11 -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday, March 12 -- A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday, March 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
