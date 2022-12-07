Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Sunday, Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Dec. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Saturday, Dec. 10 -- A slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Saturday night -- Rain, mainly after 4 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday, Dec. 11 -- Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.