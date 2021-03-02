Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Wednesday, March 3, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, March 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday, March 3 -- Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday, March 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.