After a sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 8, rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Sunday, Feb. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Feb. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.
Sunday, Feb. 9 -- Showers likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday, Feb. 10 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night -- A chance of rain, mainly before 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent,.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 -- A slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.