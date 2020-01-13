Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 13 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Tuesday, Jan. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday night -- A chance of rain after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday, Jan. 16 -- Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night -- Rain likely before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday, Jan. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
