Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Thursday, March 19, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, March 19 -- Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday, March 20 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday, March 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
