Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 16, and cold temperatures are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Jan. 15 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind.
Wednesday night -- Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Thursday, Jan. 16 -- A chance of rain after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night -- Rain. Low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday, Jan. 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.