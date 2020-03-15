Rain is likely to fall in Fontana on two or more days this week, according to the National Weather Service.
The biggest chance of rain will be on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, March 15 -- A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, March 16 -- A chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday, March 17 -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday, March 18 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday, March 19 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
