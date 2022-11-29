Rain is likely to fall in Fontana starting on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation could last through the weekend and might be heavy at times, particularly on Dec. 1 and 2.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Nov. 30 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night — A slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Thursday, Dec. 1 — A chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night — Showers likely, mainly after 10 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday, Dec. 2 — Showers likely, mainly before 10 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday, Dec. 3 — A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday, Dec. 4 — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday night — A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
