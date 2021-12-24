Rain is likely to fall on Christmas Day in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 -- Rain, mainly after 5 p.m. High near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- Rain, mainly before 5 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday, Dec. 26 -- A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
