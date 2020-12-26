A strong rainstorm is likely to hit Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain could start as early as Sunday, Dec. 27 and continue through Monday night, Dec. 28.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Dec. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.
Sunday, Dec. 27 -- A chance of rain after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night -- Rain likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday, Dec. 28 -- Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday, Dec. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 59.
