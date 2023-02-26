Rain is likely to return to Fontana on Monday, Feb. 27, although the storms will not be as severe as they were last week, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be cold temperatures and a possibility of precipitation until Wednesday, March 1.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Feb. 27 — Showers likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night — Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 — A chance of showers, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then rain likely after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night — Rain. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday, March 1 — Rain likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
