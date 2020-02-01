There will be sunny skies in Fontana this weekend -- until the possible arrival of a sudden rainstorm on Sunday night, Feb. 2, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Feb. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday, Feb. 2 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday, Feb. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.
