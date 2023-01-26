The weather will be pleasant in Fontana for a couple of days, but then there will be a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Jan. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday, Jan. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 45.
Sunday, Jan. 29 -- A slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday, Jan. 30 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
