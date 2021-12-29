Rain is expected to drench the Fontana area until late in the day on Thursday, Dec. 30, and a flood watch has been announced, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Rain after 11 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday night — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday, Dec. 30 — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 51. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday night — A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday, Dec. 31 — A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
