Rain will drench Fontana on the final day of 2022, according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation is expected to take place during the daytime hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, and then could get stronger on the night of New Year’s Eve. Then there will be a slight chance of showers on New Year’s Day.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Dec. 31 — A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then rain, mainly after 10 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night — Rain before 10 p.m, then showers, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1 — A chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday, Jan. 2 — A slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
