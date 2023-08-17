Temperatures will go down and rainfall is likely to hit Fontana this weekend (Aug. 19-20), according to the National Weather Service.
The precipitation is the expected result of a storm which is now known as Hurricane Hilary, which is approaching the coast of Mexico and then Southern California. Hilary will not be a hurricane when it hits the United States but still could cause flooding in some areas, experts said.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Aug. 18 — Sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Aug. 19 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
