A hurricane which has been forming near Mexico in the Pacific Ocean is expected to bring rain and strong winds to Fontana and much of the rest of Southern California.
The rain will develop on Friday, Sept. 9, bringing an end to the excessive heat warning that has been in place for the past week. Temperatures will begin to drop significantly, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be a high wind warning on Friday and a flash flood watch on both Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 because of Hurricane Kay.
This is the closest that a hurricane has come to Southern California in the last 25 years, although the storm will diminish as it veers away from land.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Sept. 9 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Showers. High near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night — Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday, Sept. 11 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
