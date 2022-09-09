Rainfall is expected in Fontana this weekend (Sept. 10-11) as a result of Tropical Storm Kay, which started out as a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean but has now weakened, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will drop into the 80s following a week of extreme heat.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday, Sept. 11 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
