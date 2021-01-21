There will probably be a lot of rainfall in Fontana at times over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
The days most likely to have showers will be Saturday, Jan. 23 and Monday, Jan. 25. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Jan. 22 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday, Jan. 23 -- Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, Jan. 24 -- A chance of showers after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night -- Showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43.
Monday, Jan. 25 -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Monday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday, Jan. 26 -- A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.