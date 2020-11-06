The first strong rainstorm of the season is expected to hit the Fontana area this weekend (Nov. 7-8), and a flash flood watch has been declared for Saturday, Nov. 7, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Nov. 7 -- Showers likely, mainly before 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday, Nov. 8 -- Showers likely, mainly between 11 am. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday, Nov. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 60.
