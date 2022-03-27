After Fontana experienced several days of hot weather, a strong rainstorm will blast the city on Monday, March 28, with temperatures dropping into the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday March 28 -- Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, March 29 -- A slight chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday, March 30 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
