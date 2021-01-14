A red flag warning will be in effect in Fontana through Friday, Jan. 15 because of strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Jan. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 59. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday, Jan. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday, Jan. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.