A red flag warning will continue through Friday evening, Nov. 26 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Nov. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday, Nov. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
