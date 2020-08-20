August has been an unpleasant month for local residents trying to stay cool during a lengthy heat wave.
And it's been an especially rough time for firefighters who have been busy attempting to contain fires that have erupted in many areas throughout the entire state.
The National Weather Service said the excessive heat warning which has been in place for a week in Fontana will continue through Friday night, Aug. 21.
Then there will be a bit of a cooldown as temperatures drop slightly into the 90s this weekend (Aug. 22 and 23) after staying above 100 degrees in previous days.
"Dangerously hot conditions will continue through Friday in the Inland Empire and High Desert," the National Weather Service said. "Warm overnight temperatures will offer little reprieve from extreme heat stress during the day, resulting in a high heat risk. A marginal cooling trend is expected for Friday through the weekend; that being said, temperatures will remain above normal, and are expected to rise again next week."
San Bernardino County firefighters are hoping to get some relief after battling fires this past week, including a residential structure fire in the 18400 block of 9th Street in Bloomington on Aug. 17.
On Aug. 19, Rancho Cucamonga Fire units extinguished a vegetation fire in the area of Almond and Mai Street in the northern portion of Rancho Cucamonga. With help from flame retardant drops by aircraft, the blaze was limited to one acre, and no structures were damaged.
However, during the incident, American Medical Response assisted with three firefighters who experienced heat exhaustion and one firefighter with a knee injury, according to Gabrielle Costello of the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District.
Friday, Aug. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 102. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday, Aug. 22 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday, Aug. 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday, Aug. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
