The scorching temperatures will continue in Fontana this weekend (Sept. 3-5), but there will also be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
An excessive heat warning will continue throughout the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures rising to at least 105 degrees each day.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Sept. 3 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 107. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Sept. 4 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 105. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
