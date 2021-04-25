Fontana will experience temperatures in the 60s and a slight chance of rain in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, April 25 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, April 26 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, April 27 -- A slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.