A winter weather advisory has been announced for the Fontana area, and there will be cold temperatures, rainfall, and windy conditions in the forecast in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely to fall starting on Thursday, Feb. 23 and will continue into the weekend.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 — A slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday, Feb. 23 — Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night — Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday, Feb. 24 — Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday night — Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday, Feb. 25 — Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.