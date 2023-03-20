A powerful rainstorm, accompanied by strong winds, will hit Fontana on Tuesday, March 21, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory will be in place on Tuesday, and then the rain is expected to continue through Wednesday.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, March 21 — Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 54. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday night — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday, March 22 — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 51. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday night — A chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday, March 23 — Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
